Going on a Family Vacation? This Popular U.S. Destination Is the Most Expensive in the World.

A family of four can expect to pay an average of $7,350 for a seven-night stay.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Smithlandia Media | Getty Images

If you're heading on vacation with your family soon, you might be wondering how far your money will go in this economy.

U.K. price comparison site Compare the Market researched the most expensive destinations to take a family of four on vacation (two adults and two children), and Orlando, Florida topped the list, Fox Business reported.

Related: Here's Why Every Employee Should Have Unlimited Vacation Days

Orlando, which boasts several family-friendly theme parks and tourist attractions, will set a family of four back an average of $7,350 for a seven-night stay, per the study.

During peak season, a family of that size can expect to pay $4,138 for accommodations, $3,148 for activities and approximately $64 per day for other costs.

VISIT Florida estimates that the state saw 35.1 million visitors between July and September 2022 — a 6.9% increase from Q3 2021 and the fifth consecutive quarter of total visitation exceeding pre-pandemic figures.

Related: Why 'Vacation-Shaming' Hurts You More Than Your Employees

Compare the Market's study found that Rovaniemi, Finland and Gold Coast, Australia are the two next-most-expensive family vacation destinations with average total price tags of $7,082 and $6,620, respectively.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Travel Vacations News and Trends Orlando Florida

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Growing a Business

6 Common Reasons You Can't Get Anything Done at Work — And How to Change That

Although entrepreneurs may appear superhuman on the surface, accomplishing all of this while maintaining a reasonable work-life balance requires deep and intense levels of focus to pull off.

By Nicholas Leighton

Business News

Fast Food Icon Subway Looks for New Ownership

This announcement has big implications for the future of the fast food industry.

By Steve Huff

Franchise

Video: 3 Factors to Achieve Franchise Success

Scott Greenberg, author of 'The Wealthy Franchisee,' breaks down the three areas that successful business owners stay focused on.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Who Was the Highest-Paid Entertainer of 2022? It's Not Who You Think.

A new list of last year's biggest earners had some real surprises.

By Jonathan Small