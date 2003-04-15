Look at the individuality in America. We tend to view the 260million-plus people living in the United States as a mass market.But there are no mass answers anymore. If you take 100 people whohave one foot on a block of ice and the other foot in a fireplace,you can argue that the average person is comfortable. In reality,no one's average. And that goes for all the various segments ofour population, too. Whether you're talking about ethnic,gender, socioeconomic or regional groups, you have to remember thateveryone within those groups is an individual. You've got tostop looking for mass solutions.

One way to do this is to develop a strong database. With thehelp of technology, it's easy to set up a file on everycustomer you have, with numerous fields that indicate what makeseach customer unique. After all, the more information you haveabout your customers, the more powerful your ability to reach themin a customized, personal way. Today's consumer is looking foran island of personalization in a sea of one-size-fits-all.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness