Get All Access for $5/mo

Think Individuality There's no such thing as appealing to the masses when you consider the total population of America.

Look at the individuality in America. We tend to view the 260million-plus people living in the United States as a mass market.But there are no mass answers anymore. If you take 100 people whohave one foot on a block of ice and the other foot in a fireplace,you can argue that the average person is comfortable. In reality,no one's average. And that goes for all the various segments ofour population, too. Whether you're talking about ethnic,gender, socioeconomic or regional groups, you have to remember thateveryone within those groups is an individual. You've got tostop looking for mass solutions.

One way to do this is to develop a strong database. With thehelp of technology, it's easy to set up a file on everycustomer you have, with numerous fields that indicate what makeseach customer unique. After all, the more information you haveabout your customers, the more powerful your ability to reach themin a customized, personal way. Today's consumer is looking foran island of personalization in a sea of one-size-fits-all.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

AI Marketing vs. Human Expertise: Who Wins the Battle and Who Wins the War?

Uncover the truth about AI in marketing and why it's a ticking time bomb for unprepared businesses! As AI revolutionizes the marketing landscape, understanding its long-term impact is crucial.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel