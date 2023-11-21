$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Winner Sues Daughter's Mother for Revealing His Identity The man's winnings were the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

By Emily Rella

Sounds like trouble in paradise for one Mega Millions winner who is suing the mother of his daughter for revealing his identity — and his winnings — to his family.

An unidentified man in Maine, who won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions in January, chose to collect his earnings as a $723,564,144 lump sum in cash.

According to the lawsuit, the only person who knew about his earnings was his daughter's mother who signed an NDA with the lottery winner to "promote the safety and security of [the winner] and their daughter to avoid the irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover … [his] identity, physical location, and assets."

The NDA was signed on February 8, 2023, and was set to be in effect until June 1, 2032 — when the pair's daughter turns 18.

The document also stated that if the woman did disclose the man's winnings to anyone, she had 24 hours to let him know, in writing.

According to the new lawsuit, the mystery man claims that the woman broke the NDA via "one or more telephone communications" with his father and stepmother back in September. It was also noted that the man's sister is now aware of his winnings.

The man is seeking retribution in the form of "all reasonable attorney fees, expenses, and court costs incurred in the prosecution of this lawsuit" and a payment of "no less than $100,000" for each disclosure his daughter's mother made about his identity.

The man's $1.35 billion jackpot was the fourth largest in the history of the U.S. lottery system.
