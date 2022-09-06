New Jersey Mall Goes Wild For MrBeast Burger Opening
The philanthropic YouTuber brought a massive crowd to his burger store opening in a mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday.
MrBeast's burger-selling operation went brick-and-mortar on Sunday, and the grand opening brought in thousands, according to the BBC.
MrBeast, 24, is a YouTuber (real name Jimmy Donaldson) who started making videos at age 13 and has become "YouTube royalty," while amassing over 100 million subscribers. In his videos, he throws competitions and gives away large sums of money.
The burger company started two years ago as a roving ghost kitchen, where people could cook, sell, and deliver the branded burgers.
But its first physical outpost opened in New Jersey on Sunday, according to NorthJersey.com.
The outlet reported that the mall was stuffed with people, "some holding signs or wearing MrBeast merchandise, the queue wrapping around everywhere."
It looked pretty chaotic online, too.
He just arrived at the restaurant @MrBeast #americandreammall #mrbeast pic.twitter.com/cZP1oqlRGy— Bryan Freytes (@freytes_bryan) September 4, 2022
Several people also spoke with Mashable about why they went to the mall to get a Beast burger. A few people slept at the mall the night before or stayed up all night.
"The atmosphere of the mall was overwhelming but a positive feeling. Half the stores were closed the whole day and there didn't seem to be anyone shopping who wasn't there for MrBeast," another person told the outlet.
But it didn't play well with everyone. The mall was a scene of "chaos and confusion," Rolling Stone wrote that "[brought] out the worst in everyone."
The YouTuber seemed surprised to see so many people there:
I literally work in my studio all day and barely ever leave, so seeing something like this is mind blowing pic.twitter.com/IxxtZrNTrt— MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 4, 2022
Guinness World Records got in on the fun, too, responding to his claim it broke a record for the largest number of burgers sold in one day by one restaurant.
Send us the numbers, Jimmy https://t.co/ZdRISZNu9Z— Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 5, 2022
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-