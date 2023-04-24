In a memo to staff, the now-former CEO said he was "truly sorry."

Jeff Shell is stepping down as CEO of NBCUniversal following an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" he had with "a woman in the company."

Shell expressed "regret" for his actions in a memo he and NBCUniversal's parent company Comcast shared with staff on Sunday.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal," Shell wrote. "I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret."

The investigation into Shell's alleged misconduct was prompted by a complaint made by the employee who was involved in the relationship, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Shell continued his normal responsibilities at the company throughout the three-week investigation.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell added in the memo.

There has been no further information released regarding the extent of the relationship or the identity of the woman involved.

Comcast has yet to announce a replacement for Shell, but since his resignation is effective immediately, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh will take over in the interlude, CNN reported.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other," Cavanagh and Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, wrote in a separate memo to staff.

Shell is the second executive in three years to depart the company due to inappropriate conduct. In 2020 (the same year Shell stepped in as CEO), Ron Meyer stepped down as vice chairman of NBCUniversal following an extramarital affair.

