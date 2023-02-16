'Absolutely Not': Pepsi Brings Back Marshmallow Cola Collaboration With Peeps

The collab that "broke the internet" has returned.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Courtesy companies
Pepsi x Peeps.

Getting back together with your pandemic ex is probably a bad idea — but at least one thing from 2021 is returning.

Pepsi and Peeps announced Tuesday that their collaboration product, Marshmallow Cola, has returned. The two brands shocked consumers with their first collab two years ago — and it wasn't an April Fool's joke.

"The partnership that broke the internet in 2021 is back, and the marshmallow-flavored cola is now available at retail for the first time ever," the companies wrote in a joint press release.

When the company introduced the drink in 2021, "people kind of lost it," Delish wrote, adding that the product went viral. It inspired a fair number of Twitter conversations, including people horrified that the companies didn't call the product "Peepsi."

At that time, the product was only available in a sweepstakes competition where people had to post a picture online with a hashtag. The company made just 3,000 products at that time, per the release.

But now, you can get it in stores.

After the drink's success, which the companies claimed found fame on late-night television, Twitter, and even sales on "secondary markets," the two brands decided to "make their relationship status official and deliver the sweet treat to retail shelves nationwide."

Consumers are reacting as expected.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Pepsi Business News Peeps

