Pete Davidson Says He's 'Figuring It Out' After Buying a $280,000 Boat While 'Very Stoned' The former "Saturday Night Live" star purchased a used Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost in January 2022.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Pete Davidson at the premiere of

Stars, they're just like us! (Making questionable purchases while under the influence.)

But most of us can return that too-expensive sweater.

One-time "Saturday Night Live" castmates and Staten Island natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, however, are stuck with their purchase after they bought an entire decommissioned Staten Island Ferry in early 2022.

Davidson recently expressed buyer's remorse over the 300-foot vessel, named the John F. Kennedy, that he purchased for a casual $280,100 — namely because he smoked too much weed before pulling the trigger.

The retired Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy, that Davidson and Jost purchased with their friend Paul Italia in January 2022 (Getty Images)

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he told Entertainment Tonight at the "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" premiere this week. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

The pair announced the purchase during the Weekend Update portion of "SNL" in January 2022, calling the venture "very exciting" but not elaborating further.

And while it might be good news that the boat isn't sinking, it seems as though Davidson's wallet certainly is — as far as paying for the vessel goes.

"Hopefully, it turns into a Transformer and gets the f**k out of there so I can stop paying for it," he said.

Davidson, Jost, and their friend and comedy club owner Paul Italia purchased the boat from the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services via auction in January 2022.

The ferry shuttled passengers between Staten Island and Manhattan from 1965 through August 2021.

Davidson was set to return to SNL as a guest host on May 6 but was sidelined as SNL halted production due to the Writers' Guild of America going on strike.

It's unclear how long the strike is expected to last as it closes in on its sixth active week.

As of Thursday, Davidson was worth an estimated $8 million.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

