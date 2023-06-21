One woman is going viral after making a shocking discovery in a South Georgia McDonald's.

Facebook Marketplace can be a great place to find items that have been discontinued or sold out, often for bargain prices.

It's also, unfortunately, an easy place to get scammed, which is what happened to one woman who's going viral on TikTok after discovering that a set of chairs she purchased on the platform years ago were actually stolen from a local McDonald's.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 183,500 times, TikTok user @martressler tells viewers about a set of four chairs they purchased in South Georgia that had a unique design, with black legs and molding, and an intricate pattern on the seat and head—cream with an array of rows of diagonal black lines.

"I thought they were cute, and I always wondered where they were from," she said of her purchase, which she later clarified in the comment section cost her a total of $100 for the four chairs. "This is what I saw last night in a South Georgia McDonald's."

The screen then switches to the inside of a McDonald's restaurant that has several of the same chairs up on the tables, indicating that her chairs were, in fact, taken from a McDonald's.

Viewers were in stitches over the discovery. Some suggested the chairs were sold at a furniture reseller before they were picked up by the Facebook Marketplace seller. Others just accepted the items as stolen goods.

"Bought a TV once off FB marketplace.. ended up being McDonalds menu screen," one viewer offered up in solidarity.

"At no time did I have any idea where this story was going. Not once. This is great," another said.

The TikToker said that she was planning on returning the chairs to her local McDonald's, though viewers told her that she shouldn't.

"It's been 3 years I think you can keep them," one joked.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.