Need a bright red lipstick for a last-minute holiday party? It can be at your door on demand.

On Wednesday, DoorDash and Sephora announced customers would be able to use DoorDash to get products from 500 Sephora stores in the U.S. and Canada within an hour "on average."

"Consumers can now fulfill their on-demand beauty needs and experience the magic of in-store shopping at Sephora directly on the DoorDash app with access to their favorite beauty essentials at in-store prices," the press release said.

The service is the latest push to bring Sephora products to customers faster. In November 2021, the company launched its own same-day delivery service. Weeks after that announcement, competing beauty retailer Ulta announced their partnership with DoorDash in select cities.

In September, the company introduced a same-day delivery subscription program as well.

Sephora let go of almost 4,000 workers early in the pandemic in 2020. The company is privately owned and has a parent in the form of luxury brand conglomerate LVMH.

Data from research firm SafeGraph suggests that it might be having a slower foot traffic recovery than more affordable beauty stores.

Tracee Ellis Ross posted about the move in a paid video:

Another person noted the news with a TikTok audio that expresses shock ("What on earth is going on in the House of Commons?").

DoorDash reported better-than-expected earnings last week. But like many tech and app-based services that thrived during the pandemic, it's having a rough year; its stock is down about 59% since early January 2022, and drivers have complained of low compensation amid increased gas prices.