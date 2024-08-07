The gymnastics great has not been shy about championing herself and her teammates during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Simone Biles has lived up to her iconic goat necklace at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing with an incredible haul of four medals.

Biles' performances in the arena spoke volumes about her tenacity and mental and physical strength under immense pressure. But her expertise doesn't end there. When off the mat, Biles has been giving her thumbs a gold medal-worthy workout as well, with social media posts that perfectly clapped back at doubters and advocated for her fellow Olympians.

Before the games commenced, former teammate Mykayla Skinner made public comments criticizing the "lack of talent" she saw on Team USA's roster. After Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera won gold in the team final, Biles posted a photo with the caption, "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️???."

Biles told PEOPLE that her message was more than for just her, it was for her teammates. And they noticed. "For somebody to stand up, I know it meant a lot for them," Biles said. "It's important because you have to teach [them] to use their voices." And if they're not ready for that quite yet, Biles said she was more than happy to step in and be a "voice for the voiceless."

Next, Biles turned her attention to the media, "You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics," she wrote on X. "Let us soak up the moment we've worked our whole lives for."

Biles fiercely advocating for her teammates and competitors alike shows a deep understanding and commitment to leadership. "A leader's advocacy creates a positive organizational culture where individuals are more likely to stay and contribute to the collective goals," writes college recruitment and outreach expert Keisha J. on LinkedIn. "When leaders actively advocate for their employees, they demonstrate a commitment to their team's success and well-being. This builds trust and loyalty, as employees feel supported and valued."

Biles says she owes her athletic accomplishments and comfort with her leadership role to the therapy she's been taking part in since her public struggles at the Tokyo Games. "Putting in that therapy and that mental work meant everything to me and it was much needed," she told PEOPLE.

