In an inspiring show of support for American athletic excellence, Taylor Swift lent her voice and heart to a promotional campaign for NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games. The globally acclaimed singer narrated a moving tribute to the sensational endeavors of Team USA superstars — Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky — all of whom clinched medals at this year's Olympics.

"Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching," narrates Swift over breath-taking imagery of Biles acing the vault; Richardson striding across the finish line, and Ledecky, 27, slicing through the water. "Because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow."

"You do what you love. You love what you do," Swift continues. "You believe in your style, whatever it is."

"Never be afraid to show them who you are...especially when the whole world is watching." -@taylorswift13



Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style.



Primetime in Paris: Tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/uc9ZZ9wGuT — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

With four medals earned at these games, gymnast Biles has won 11 Olympic medals over her career. Runner Richardson won silver, her first medal, in the women's 100-meter. And swimmer Ledecky's four medals made her the fifth-most decorated Olympic athlete of all time with 14 total medals.

"Katie, Sha'Carri and Simone," Swift said as Biles held up her now-iconic goat necklace. "Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris," the pop superstar concluded.

Swift's message — that there is not just one way to achieve greatness — is evident in these incredible athletes and a lesson to entrepreneurs. As Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor Jason Zickerman writes, to achieve success, your personal vision must come first. "So many business owners get this wrong," says Zickerman. "They set their company vision first and undoubtedly lay out some big goals in the process. Their eagerness for and commitment to business success is commendable, but at what cost to their personal vision and contentment?"

Leading with what is true to your heart, aligning your personal and professional goals, is the way to unlock true success and happiness.