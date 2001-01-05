Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Domino's Pizza Opens In Sri Lanka

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, MI-The international fast-food chain Domino's Pizza started operations in Sri Lanka, a small island country off India's southern coast, a spokesman for the company said.

Cargills Ltd., Sri Lanka's top supermarket chain, will provide space for the pizza at four of its outlets in the capital city of Colombo.

Domino's will offer international recipes in Sri Lanka, with home delivery as its main focus. -Salon.com

