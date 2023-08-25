Popular U.S. Airline to Pay Millions in Class Action Over 'Gotcha' Bag Fees — Find Out If You Qualify for Cash The deal was disclosed late Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Spirit Airlines has agreed to pay up to $8.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit over "gotcha" carry-on bag fees.
  • Frontier Airlines also faces a class action suit over alleged deceptive practices around carry-on bag fees.

Travelers who opt for budget airlines often snag ultra-low ticket fares — but end up paying in other ways.

Passengers who booked with Spirit Airlines via third-party travel services allege they were hit with surprise carry-on bag fees, and now the company has agreed to pay up to $8.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit, Reuters reported.

Related: What Is Going on With the Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Merger

The deal was disclosed late Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, and the class includes first-time Spirit customers who bought their tickets on Expedia, Travelocity, Kiwi, CheapOair, CheapTickets or BookIt between August 2011 and May 2017, per the outlet.

Those eligible who request refunds will be reimbursed for up to 75% of their fees, though the final payout depends on how many class members seek refunds, and the $8.25 million maximum will include attorneys' fees as well, per the motion.

Plaintiffs in the 2017 lawsuit, who initially sought $100 million in punitive damages, claimed Spirit advertised deceptively low prices without mention of the "gotcha" carry-on bag fees that sometimes cost customers as much as the tickets themselves, according to Reuters.

Spirit isn't the only budget airline facing legal action for carry-on bag fees either.

A Frontier Airlines passenger who was forced to pay $100 for a carry-on bag that didn't fit into the dimension checker at Orlando International Airport claims the sizer was deliberately made smaller, TheStreet reported.

Related: Frontier Airlines Debuts Unlimited Flight Pass | Entrepreneur

The woman filed a class action lawsuit to seek a refund of the baggage fee, $10,000 for alleged violation of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and $100 million in punitive damages.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Legal Travel Class Action Lawsuits News and Trends Frontier Airlines Spirit Airlines

Most Popular

See all
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'I Was Doing My Job': Security Guard Fired After Videos of Him Singing at Taylor Swift Concert Go Viral

Calvin Denker was employed by Best Crowd Management as a security guard for the Eras Tour in Minneapolis.

By Emily Rella
Diversity

3 Ways Women Founders Can Leverage Their Value on Women's Equality Day — and Beyond

Women founders lead in different ways than their male counterparts and data is showing how beneficial that is. This article covers three things for women entrepreneurs to keep in mind throughout their journey.

By Meghan Gaffney
Business News

Want to Make $1 Million as a Franchisee? Clean up Some Dog Poop

Ryan McCoy was working for Scoop Soldiers' corporate office when it began franchising — and he saw an opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

The 5 Stages of Success That All Level-10 Leaders Master

Logan Stout unlocks a plan that levels up your leadership skills, allowing you to push through adversity and achieve your goals.

By Logan Stout
Business News

This Tech CEO Just Got $4.2 Billion Richer Overnight

As Nvidia's stock soars so does Jensen Huang's personal fortune.

By Jonathan Small