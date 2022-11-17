For frequent flyers and avid travelers, finding a way to offset the skyrocketing costs of can be a challenge.

But might have come up with a solution that's the equivalent of an all-you-can-eat buffet — just with flights.

With its new GoWild! Pass, the discount airline is giving unlimited (yes, really) flights for one full year to customers for $599.

The pass can be used for flights anywhere in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), and customers will have to pay a $0.01 fee and any applicable fees or taxes.

"If you're thinking about traveling at least once a month, this makes sense for you," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told USA TODAY. "If you're willing to travel once a week, this is a no-brainer."

But for those who like to make plans far in advance, one catch to the GoWild! pass might not be ideal — flights can only be booked one day before takeoff, so it's best for spontaneous and constantly on-the-go travelers.

The price of the pass will be $599 through Thursday but will bump up to $1,999 per year after that. Passholders will be eligible to take their first flights starting May 2, 2023.

Like most flight deals, there are blackout dates to consider when purchasing the GoWild! Pass, including major holiday weekends like Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and others.

Flight add-ons like carry-on or checked bags and seat selection are not included in the pass cost, and though the flights booked will help extend the expiration date of already accrued Frontier miles, the flights will not accrue any new ones.

The plan is the first of its kind for a discount airline following American Airlines' failed attempt to sell a five-year unlimited pass; that program shuttered in 1994 after only selling 64 total passes.

GoWild! is a potentially lucrative opportunity for the discount airline, which attempted to acquire rival Spirit Airlines earlier this year in a merger that was called off late this summer after Spirit's shareholders rejected the deal in its final stages.

"While we are disappointed that Spirit Airlines shareholders failed to recognize the value and consumer potential inherent in our proposed combination, the Frontier board took a disciplined approach throughout the course of its negotiations with Spirit," William Franke, chairman of the board of Frontier Airlines, said at the time.

Frontier was down just over 19% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.