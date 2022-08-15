You can get paid up to $25,000 to find bugs in Starlink's satellite internet network, Insider reported Monday.

SpaceX posted a document last week outlining a challenge to hackers after Lennert Wouters, a security researcher in Belgium, presented at a conference that he was able to hack Starlink with a device built for just $25.

Starlink is a satellite internet network that offers high-speed, broadband internet in remote and rural locations. It's also a division of Elon Musk's space exploration company, SpaceX — and one of his many business ventures.

"We find the attack to be technically impressive, and is the first attack of its kind that we are aware of in our system," SpaceX said in the document.

The challenge is also outlined on Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced cybersecurity site.

"SpaceX welcomes researchers to test on their platform in a non-disruptive manner and submit findings as set forth below," the listing says.

Based on the type of vulnerability you uncover, and if you meet certain criteria, like "good faith disclosure" to SpaceX, you can get rewards ranging from $100 to $25,000, according to the listing.

As of Monday, Bugcrowd says that 41 vulnerabilities have been rewarded with an average payout of $972.85.