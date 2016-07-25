French design label Öny started small but broke into the Paris fashion scene in just one year.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris gets the chance to sit down with the team behind Öny, a French fashion label breaking into the Paris fashion scene.

Audrey Jouanny reveals that she and her co-founders started the label based on one signature piece. From there, they expanded, but she notes the importance of starting with something small enough to handle. Many entrepreneurs have big ideas and tend to bite off more than they can chew, but she focused on perfecting the key pieces before building an entire line.

Additionally, Jouanny says that being away from Paris, where the fashion scene is concentrated, allowed the label to develop organically and without the influence of other brands. Originality is key for the success of a brand, and clearly, Öny has discovered that.

