Start Small to Break Into an Industry French design label Öny started small but broke into the Paris fashion scene in just one year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris gets the chance to sit down with the team behind Öny, a French fashion label breaking into the Paris fashion scene.

Audrey Jouanny reveals that she and her co-founders started the label based on one signature piece. From there, they expanded, but she notes the importance of starting with something small enough to handle. Many entrepreneurs have big ideas and tend to bite off more than they can chew, but she focused on perfecting the key pieces before building an entire line.

Additionally, Jouanny says that being away from Paris, where the fashion scene is concentrated, allowed the label to develop organically and without the influence of other brands. Originality is key for the success of a brand, and clearly, Öny has discovered that.

Click play to hear more about the label and its early growth.

Watch more videos from Maté on her YouTube channel here.

Related: If Ethics Aren't Fashionable Yet, They Will Be Soon

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Citigroup Mistakenly Credited a Customer with $81 Trillion Instead of $280: 'Inputting Error'

An employee caught the mistake quickly, but the bank has recently made other errors that have drawn scrutiny and fines from regulators.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

The 'Treat Yo Self' Budget — How to Splurge Responsibly Without the Guilt Trip

Explore the balance between saving and indulging with our guide. Learn how to enjoy life's little luxuries, plan for treats in your budget and make smart spending decisions without derailing your financial goals.

By Andreas Jones
Side Hustle

I've Made Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars With a Fun Side Hustle — And You Might Have Seen Me Doing It on TV

Phil Schraeder, CEO at GumGum Advertising, turned a childhood passion into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
By Erin Davis
Money & Finance

BOI Reporting Requirements Changed Yet Again — Do You Need to File By the New March Deadline? Find Out Here.

The BOI filing requirement has changed for yet another time. Here's a detailed perspective and history on BOI along with a timely guide for business owners who want to ensure they comply on time and save themselves hundreds of dollars in daily fines.

By Nellie Akalp