What Business Should I Start?
The decision isn't as hard as you think.
It's a misconception that you have to come up with a brandnew idea when starting a business. You don't. All you have todo is take a look at what's already out there and decide howyou can tweak it a little, make it better or tailor it to aspecific community's needs.
