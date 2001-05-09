Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What Business Should I Start?

The decision isn't as hard as you think.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a misconception that you have to come up with a brandnew idea when starting a business. You don't. All you have todo is take a look at what's already out there and decide howyou can tweak it a little, make it better or tailor it to aspecific community's needs.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Employee Experience & Recruiting

78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.

Mark Banfield

Leadership

19 Best Skills To Put on a Resume That Employers Will Love

Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

TikTok Is Now Banned On All U.S. House of Representatives-Issued Devices, Effective Immediately

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More