SunnyD Gets an Adult Beverage Upgrade

The favorite childhood orange-flavored drink of millennials is meeting long-time customers where they are.

By Steve Huff

Courtesy SunnyD Vodka Seltzer

The beloved orange drink brand once known as "Sunny Delight" is releasing a hard seltzer: SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

SunnyD said in a press release that its Vodka Seltzer was created by "popular demand" related to the prevalence of canned cocktails. Though the new SunnyD variation is indeed a vodka seltzer (not malt), it's just 4.5% ABV, with no sugar, and 95 calories.

The press release, however, carries a little surprise in explaining that this version of SunnyD doesn't contain the actual, original SunnyD—it instead contains natural ingredients and fruit juice but still has the brand's familiar orange-y taste.

SunnyD has been around since 1963 when a couple of Florida dads created "Sunny Delight." In the 1990s, the brand developed a dedicated fan base, and it eventually officially changed its name to "SunnyD." Since Harvest Hill Beverage Company bought the brand six years ago, it has seen a 30% growth in revenue.

"SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet," said Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand," she continued, "rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born."

SunnyD developed the product to the point of holding blind taste tests which the company says helped it confirm the market was truly ready for a SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

The new hard seltzer will be available at select Walmarts beginning March 11, 2023. The recommended retail price for a four-pack of SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is $9.99.

