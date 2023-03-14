SVB Insider: Employees Angry With CEO Greg Becker

An anonymous employee called Becker's actions "absolutely idiotic."

By Steve Huff

China News Service | Getty Images

Last Wednesday night, Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker and his leadership team revealed that they hoped to raise $2.25 billion in capital and sell $21 billion in assets but suffered a $1.8 billion loss. The announcement set the stage for a bank run that followed when customers rushed to get their money from the bank. Tech startups were stunned by the news and withdrew $42 billion from SVB.

CNN spoke to an anonymous Silicon Valley Bank employee whom the news outlet described as "dumbfounded" by Becker's handling of the news—notably, the CEO's public acknowledgment of how bad things were, which played a role in causing a run on the bank. Becker's actions were "absolutely idiotic," according to the employee.

Silicon Valley Bank did not respond to CNN's requests for comment, but Becker apologized to employees in a Friday video message.

"They were being very transparent," the unnamed source reportedly said, which is "the exact opposite of what you'd normally see in a scandal. But their transparency and forthrightness did them in."

CNN quoted Jeff Sonnenfeld, Yale School of Management CEO, and Steven Tian, the school's research director, who said they believe that the $2.25 billion capital raise SVB implemented Wednesday was unnecessary and that the $1.8 billion loss announcement could have been spaced over a couple of weeks.

According to Sonnenfeld and Tian, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank directly resulted from the "Fed's persistent and excessive interest rate hikes." The bank acknowledged its financial troubles publicly before ensuring it had financial support to survive the crisis. However, the subsequent panic that ensued led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars from the bank.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It

Ginni Saraswati, CEO and founder of podcast production house Ginni Media, reveals how to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

By Amanda Breen

By Steve Huff

By Emily Rella

Business News

A Woman Is Going Viral For Applying to Her Same Role — After Her Company Listed the Position for $90,000 More Than Her Current Salary

She owes her discovery to a new NYC salary transparency law that requires companies to post salary ranges on job postings.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Bomb Threat Found in Bathroom Grounds United Flight in Vermont for Hours

Officials confirmed nothing suspicious was found on the plane that landed at Burlington International Airport.

By Steve Huff

Business News

'This Is Chaotic': The Internet Is Losing It Over Pedro Pascal's 'Violent' Starbucks Order

The actor is generating more than just a caffeine buzz after a viral video leaked his go-to order at the coffee chain.

By Emily Rella