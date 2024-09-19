Get All Access for $5/mo

'Nonsense': T-Mobile CEO Balks at Reports That iPhone 16 Models Aren't Selling The iPhone 16 hits store shelves Friday—without Apple Intelligence.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • T-Mobile's early sales for iPhone 16 have led to more sales this month than the same period last year and it's not just cheaper models.
  • "They're buying up the food chain," CEO Mike Sievert said.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert says the new iPhone 16 is selling ahead of the device hitting store shelves Friday.

Analysts had predicted that sales would suffer because the much-hyped Apple Intelligence feature won't be available until at least October. Apple's stock slid after the response. Apple Intelligence features will include AI-powered writing and photo tools and improved Siri capabilities.

CNBC's Jim Cramer sat down with Sievert Wednesday and said the "services say that [iPhone 16 sales are] already bad." Cramer then asked how poorly the phone was selling.

"It's nonsense," Sievert replied.

Sievert says sales for the new phone with iOS 18 are on the up—and it's not just the cheaper models.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert - Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The first week was better than last year," Sievert said. "Not only good, but better than last year, and people are buying Pros, they're buying Maxs, so they're buying up the food chain, and they're buying at a greater rate than last year."

Sievert also said he expects a longer buying cycle due to the feature delays and word-of-mouth reviews once the new AI features are released.

Apple's new phones include a new physical Camera Control button to make taking pictures easier and enhanced battery life.

The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

