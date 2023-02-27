The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

Country Life Acres, a village in Missouri, is the most affluent place in the US.

That's based on five years of data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey covering 2017 to 2021. Insider looked at mean household income data for places, including everything from tiny unincorporated villages to the nation's largest cities, throughout the country.

Some places with available data had far higher household incomes than other US places. In Country Life Acres, there were 34 households based on the five-year data. The average household income was $617,688. This figure is $432,430 when looking at the average for just those with earnings.

The 20 most affluent places, based on places with available data, all had household incomes above $485,000. Four of the top 20 are places in New York, including Brookville village. With 733 households, the average household income in Brookville was $617,173. For households with earnings, the average was $561,681 in this New York location.

The following are the 20 most affluent places in the US based on places with estimates from the American Community Survey.

20. Glenview, Kentucky

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $486,494

Glenview is next to the Ohio River and close to Indiana with a relatively small population. According to the American Community Survey covering 2017 to 2021, there were 546 people in this city. According to Yelp, some top things to do around this area include heading to the Kentucky Derby Museum or going to the Louisville Mega Cavern.

19. Martin's Additions, Maryland

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Average household income: $487,510

Martin's Additions was home to 1,045 people per the five-year American Community Survey. The Washington Post wrote about this place in Chevy Chase not too long ago in 2020, reporting that there's "a mix" of different kinds of homes. According to Google Maps, it's only a short drive to the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and American University.

18. Chevy Chase Village, Maryland

Average household income: $489,515

Chevy Chase Village is another Maryland place that ranked toward the top of the list. With a population of 1,858 based on data covering five years, the place has a few different parks and isn't too far away from Arlington, Virginia. Its website notes that it has "walking-distance access" to multiple things including restaurants and transportation.

17. Crystal Bay, Nevada

Esteban Martinena Guerrer/Shutterstock

Average household income: $495,617

About an hour away from Reno, Nevada, per Google Maps, this small Census designated place had a population of 215. The small location, in terms of population and number of households, is by Lake Tahoe and less than a 10-minute drive from Burnt Cedar Beach and just over a 15-minute drive to Sand Harbor Beach in Nevada.

16. Gulf Stream, Florida

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $496,308

Gulf Stream, a town on the edge of Florida, had a population of 893 based on five years of data from 2017 to 2021. Its located toward the bottom of the state and isn't too far from Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

15. Crisman, Colorado

Average household income: $502,857

The Census-designated place with 163 people in Boulder County ranks highly in multiple areas per Niche. While its overall Niche grade is an A, public schools, as well as health and fitness, surpass that with an A plus. Housing and jobs in this place were also rated well with a score of A minus and A respectively.

14. Hillsborough, California

Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Average household income: $510,494

With a population of 11,390, Hillsborough is not too far from San Francisco Bay and is also over half an hour, potentially about an hour, drive from San Jose per Google Maps. According to its website, the town is home to the Carolands, part of the National Register of Historic Places.

13. Scarsdale, New York

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Average household income: $516,371

Scarsdale, a village in New York, had a population of 18,063 based on 2017 to 2021 data and according to its website has just over 20 parks and different kinds of sports programs for adults and children.

12. Round Top, Texas

Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Average household income: $517,127

Round Top, a town in Texas, was home to 120 people based on five years of data from 2017 to 2021. It's about an hour and a half drive from there to Austin, Texas, per Google Maps. One thing to do in this Texas location includes going to its antiques show.

11. Hewlett Bay Park, New York

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $530,468

Hewlett Bay Park, a village in New York, had a population of 322 and is about a 20-minute to about a half an hour drive to Long Beach, New York. Its website states that "each parcel of land is on at least 1 acre, which gives the community it's countryside-like aesthetic." This New York location ranks highly on Niche with an overall score of an A plus. The location also received an A plus for public schools, being "good for families," and health and fitness.

10. Atherton, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average household income: $539,944

Home to 7,181 people based on five years of data, this town in California is near Stanford University and a half an hour drive to Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve per Google Maps. This town in San Mateo County ranked as the ninth top place to live in the county per Niche where multiple areas like outdoor activities and commute score highly on the site.

9. Hawleyville, Connecticut

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $547,580

Hawleyville, Connecticut had a population of 131 people. This Census-designated place is not too far away from New York and about an hour drive from New Haven per Google Maps. The location is small — with 30 households with an average size of 4.13.

8. Crows Nest, Indiana

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $549,419

Crows Nest, a town in Indiana, had 75 people and 26 households, according to Census Bureau data. It's near the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center as well as The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

7. Fisher Island, Florida

Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Average household income: $550,855

This Census-designated place in Florida had a population of 484. As Insider's former correspondent Tanza Loudenback previously wrote, this "man-made island sitting pretty off the coast of Miami Beach is reachable only by boat — most often yacht." According to the website for Fisher Island Club, the club is "South Florida's most exclusive golf and private club."

6. Hunts Point, Washington

Mark Hatfield/Getty Images

Average household income: $597,130

Hunts Point, a town in Washington, had 324 people living there per data from 2017 to 2021. This Washington location is next to Fairweather Bay and Cozy Cove. It is also by the Wetherill Nature Preserve which has different trails. Hunts Point's website states that "its bucolic feel and proximity to Seattle and the Eastside help make it a highly desirable place to live."

5. Tuxedo Park, New York

Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

Average household income: $597,528

Tuxedo Park, a village in New York, is not too far away from Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick, New York — about a half an hour drive away per Google Maps. It's also by Dater Mountain Nature Park but also has a few parks with various amenities. This place had a population of 651, 360 households, and an average household size of 1.81 based on Census Bureau data.

4. Redfield, Texas

Average household income: $600,792

Redfield was home to 117 people based on five years of Census Bureau data and where the average household size was 1.95. This small Census designated place is somewhat close to a few national forests, such as Angelina National Forest.

3. Tokeneke, Connecticut

Average household income: $611,239

Tokeneke had an average household size of 3.25 per Census Bureau data covering 2017 to 2021. With 816 households and 2,656 people, the Census designated place in Connecticut is located by the bottom of the state.

2. Brookville, New York

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Average household income: $617,173

Brookville, a village in New York, had a population of 2,937 and an average household size of 2.66 per Census Bureau data. It ranked No. 28 in the state on Niche for "Best Places to Raise a Family." Overall, it had a high score on Niche of an A plus given not only its family score but also for things like its public schools, jobs, and outdoor activities.

1. Country Life Acres, Missouri

SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Average household income: $617,688

Country Life Acres, a village in Missouri, had an average household size of 2.76 and 94 people according to the American Community Survey. People can head to some of the top things to do in St. Louis per Yelp given its location, like go to The Gateway Arch or visit the art museum.