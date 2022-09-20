Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The COO for Beyond Meat Was Arrested for Biting a Man's Nose

Doug Ramsey was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after an alleged road rage incident.

By

This story is beyond strange. An executive at Beyond Meat was accused of biting a man's nose outside a football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last Saturday.

Doug Ramsey, 52, is the chief operating officer of the vegan meat company. According to a police report, the trouble started after the game in a parking garage when a man driving a Subaru tried to inch in front of Ramsey's Ford Bronco. The driver allegedly bumped into the front wheel of Ramsey's vehicle, causing the Beyond Meat executive to fly into a rage.

The police said that Ramsey jumped out of his SUV and "punched through the back windshield" of the Subaru. When the driver got out of his car to see what was happening, Ramsey "pulled him in close and started punching his body." Police report that he also "bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose."

When the police arrived at the scene, they reported finding "two males with bloody faces."

The police arrested Ramsey on charges of making terroristic threats and 3rd-degree battery. He is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on October 19.

What is Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat is a brand of plant-based, vegan "meat" alternatives that include such products as Beyond Beef, Beyond Burgers, and Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Their products are available at grocery stores and restaurants, including Del Taco and Denny's.

Doug Ramsey was named COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021 after a long stint at Tyson Foods.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

How One Woman's Amazon Side Hustle Passively Makes $15,000 Each Month

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Space Storms Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites, and the Problem Is About to Get Worse

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Living

How to Create a Mindset That Fuels Your Growth and Gets You What You Want

Dave Conway

Read More