'I Give It One Post Until They Disable Comments': Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Joins Instagram, Enters Influencer Era The central bank joined Instagram and posted its first video.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, introduced the central bank's new Instagram account with a video message on Monday.

In the introductory post, Powell stated that throughout the month of October, which is National Economic Education Month, the organization will be posting links to events, resources, and other information on "how the Fed's decisions" affect individuals throughout the country.

Along with its new presence on Instagram, Powell also added that the Fed has joined the social media's text-based platform, Threads. There, its first post states that the account's aim is to increase the "accessibility and availability" of Fed news and educational resources.

Powell's inaugural video already has nearly 6,000 comments, many of which poke fun at the government agency's social media debut.

"What's up dude want to collab on a goofy dance?" one user commented. "So, is JP an influencer now?" another wrote. "I give it one post until they disable comments," said another.

The Fed has been active on social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Flickr for years.

Similarly, other Regional Federal Reserve banks like the San Francisco Fed, New York Fed, and Chicago Fed all have a presence on Instagram, using the platform to share news and resources, and feature members of its staff.

In July, the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to reach the 5.25%-5.50% range, the highest level in over 22 years.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Not Much Financial Education' — Yet Millennials Have Boomers and Gen X Beat When It Comes to Retirement Savings. Here's Why.

Millennials might own fewer homes and make less money — but they're on track for a better retirement.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

What is The Future of Coworking Spaces in a Hybrid World? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

The traditional office, once a symbol of corporate stability and structure, is rapidly becoming an anachronism in today's fluid work environment, and coworking spaces are replacing many of the traditional office space functions

By Gleb Tsipursky
Leadership

Motivation is the Secret to a Successful Team — Are Your Employees Motivated? 4 Tips for Empowering New Hires

Motivating employees towards success is the main means by which a business stays afloat and prospers. And the task of providing this motivation, alongside the upkeep of the team's morale is something that company leaders should always keep in mind.

By Greg Waisman
Growing a Business

This Language Learning App has 25 Languages, and it's Only $160

Expand your opportunities by learning how to communicate with potential customers and business partners in their native language.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

These 11 Retailers Are Most Likely to File For Bankruptcy in 2023, According to a New Report

Several well-known retailers already filed for bankruptcy in 2023 — now, a new report is highlighting the retailers most likely to follow suit.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Plans

'Timing Really is Everything' — Pro Tips For Aspiring Franchisees

Before diving into the franchise world, it's paramount to identify your personal and professional objectives.

By Jeff Brazier