This Historic Wisconsin Hotel Is Listed Well Below Market Value — But It's Reportedly Haunted
The 5,500-square-foot property includes a large bar and grill.
In today's tumultuous real estate market, some home buyers might have to overlook aspects that would otherwise be deal-breakers — like ghosts.
That's the case for one Humbird, Wisconsin listing, at least. According to Realtor, the 5,500-square-foot property, built in 1869, comes with a lot of history in addition to its "many updates."
Related: 5 Amazing Tips on Turning Real Estate Into a Real Fortune
The commercial property, priced at $279,900, serves as a six-room hotel and includes a large bar and grill. It also comes with an 1,800-square-foot "open concept" residence that boasts two large living rooms, a kitchen, a bedroom and a detached two-car garage.
@spiritualight #Haunting #paranormal ♬ The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) - The Newton Brothers
But, per the listing, the building "could be haunted," as numerous reports from previous owners and guests detail "supernatural activities." The property was even examined by a Minnesota ghost-hunter group recently.
"The owners were sitting in the bar, and there was this hanging light and it started to move," listing agent Julie Bahnub of Bahnub Realty, LLC, told Realtor. "One person got up and stopped it from moving and said he could feel the force of somebody pulling it, so he sat down and it just continued to spin."
Related: 8 Proven Ways to Make Money in Real Estate
Still, the large property is somewhat of a bargain: According to Redfin, the median list price in Wisconsin is $299,900, with an average price-per-square-foot of $159. The Humbird property is priced at just $51 per square foot.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
-
The Art of Active Listening Requires Leaving Your Ego Behind
-
Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate
-
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check for $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
-
This Entrepreneur's Wellness Tech Platform Was Inspired By His Grandma's Garden
-
Here Are the 7 Traits You Need to Get Rich in the Restaurant Industry
-
Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes With an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'