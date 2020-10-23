'How are you helping small businesses when you're forcing wages?' asked the president in last night's debate.

In last night's debate, President Trump attacked Joe Biden when the former vice president said he would favor raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"How are you helping small businesses when you're forcing wages?" Trump asked Biden. "What's going to happen, and what's been proven to happen, is when you do that these small businesses fire many of their employees," Trump added.

When debate moderator, Kristen Welker, brought up that Trump has also said that he would consider raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, the president responded: "I would consider it, to an extent," adding, "But not to a level that's going to put all these businesses out of business. It should be a state option."

