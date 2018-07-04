Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By Dan Bova

  1. AAA predicts that a record 47 million people will hit the road starting today. If you're one of them, here's an idea: leaders like Bill Gates and Mark Cuban swear by audiobooks, so instead of tearing out your hair in traffic, why load up that tome that's been collecting dust on your nightstand? Reading beats road rage every time.
  2. According to research by WalletHub, this week, Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs. Joey Chestnut ate a record-setting 72 of them at Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest last year. Will his record be shattered this year? Will you puke watching? Only one way to find out!
  3. Today is all about declaring independence, so if you're ready to start your own venture, check out our business classes and mentor program over at our new vertical, Women Entrepreneur.

Happy Fourth everyone!
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

