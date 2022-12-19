On Sunday evening, Elon Musk asked his followers if he should step down as the head of Twitter and posted a poll.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," he wrote.

After the 12-hour poll, the results were clear: 57.5% of respondents voted yes and 42.5% of respondents voted no.

Musk then followed up on Twitter: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," and that the people who want power "are the ones who least deserve it."

Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter in late October and has since laid off thousands of employees and relaunched the platform's verification system.

He also suspended a bevy of journalists from the platform, particularly those who cover him. Musk claimed the suspensions were for sharing his location in real-time, and later used Twitter to poll if he should "unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time."

After 58.7% of respondents voted yes, he followed up on the poll, saying, "The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now."

This weekend, the company caused a furor after it Tweeted (and deleted) that it would no longer allow links to websites like Mastodon, Instagram, and LinkTree.

Tumblr apparently was left out of the policy, and its notoriously irreverent account took advantage:

However, the company's support account launched a poll asking if Twitter should "have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms," which will conclude Monday evening. Eighty-seven percent of people voted no as of Monday morning.

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022

On Sunday, Musk live-Tweeted from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

