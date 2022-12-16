Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Journalists Who Report on Elon Musk Suspended From Twitter Without Explanation

Reporters from various press outlets found themselves — in some cases permanently — locked out of the social media site Thursday.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Without a clear explanation, Twitter began suspending the accounts of several journalists Thursday evening, including reporters from CNN, the Washington Post, Mashable, and the New York Times.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

If the accounts had one thing in common, they were primarily journalists who covered tech and frequently reported on Twitter's owner, Elon Musk. Jason Kint of Digital Content Next, a trade association representing digital media companies, made a public list of the suspended accounts available here. It includes the following:

  • Independent journalist Aaron Rupar
  • CNN's Donie O'Sullivan
  • Drew Harwell, of the Washington Post
  • Former MSNBC host and pundit Keith Olbermann
  • Mashable's Matt Binder
  • Micah Lee of The Intercept
  • Ryan Mac, New York Times
  • Independent journalist Tony Webster

Elon Musk appeared to explain the suspensions in a pair of tweets.

Musk was referencing, in part, the suspended journalists reporting on Twitter suspending @elonjet, the account of the college student who tracked the comings and goings of the billionaire's private jet. The Tesla CEO later tweeted the following:

In the second tweet, Musk alluded to what's known as "The Streisand Effect," named after singer Barbra Streisand, who in 2003 attempted to suppress photographs of her home by suing the photographer. The lawsuit drew widespread attention to the photos. As a result, they were viewed by far more people than they would have been if the suit had not been filed. The Streisand Effect happens when attempts to suppress information have the unintended consequence of publicizing the information more widely.

The Streisand Effect demonstrates two things pertinent to Musk's fame: the power of the internet to disseminate information and how hard it can be to control the spread of information once it is released.

Twitter has also suspended the official account of rival social media platform Mastodon after it tweeted that the @Elonjet account was still available there.

However, as of late Thursday, the Twitter accounts of rivals Facebook, Tribel Social, and Tumblr owner Automattic, as well as upstart Post.News — which has yet to tweet — were still active.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

The U.S. Announces Historic Discovery In Renewable Energy. 'The Sky's the Limit.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Using His Photo to Promote Penis Enhancement Surgery

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Green Entrepreneur

Cadillac's $300,000 Electric Car Is Already Sold Out Until 2025

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More