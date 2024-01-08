Videos Show Tornado Hitting Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tearing Up Sailboats and Striking Power Lines The coastal city features 165 miles of navigable waterways and is called the "Venice of America."

By Entrepreneur Staff

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group | Getty Images
Fort Lauderdale.

Winter storms affected much of the U.S. on Sunday, per the National Weather Service, with some regions in the Northeast seeing a foot of snow.

But some winter storms have nothing to do with shoveling.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-Zero tornado touched down Saturday evening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The neighborhoods of Rio Vista and Las Olas Isles were hit the hardest, with several videos showing the tornado whip across the water, destroying several boats in its path. Fort Lauderdale consists of 165 miles of waterways and is a popular yachting hub.

Sparks can be seen on the ground as powerlines collapse.

The tornado was on the ground for about a mile-and-a-half, per the NWS, and had a maximum width of 100 yards and a max speed of 80 mph.

"The maximum winds estimated were 80 mph, however most of the damage was likely in the 60-70 mph range," the NWS said. "Therefore, the tornado has been rated as an EF-0."

More extreme weather is expected this week in the U.S., including "ferocious blizzard conditions" expected in the Plains and Midwest through Tuesday.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

Tarek El Moussa: Overcoming Obstacles and Finding Success in Real Estate

In this episode of Jeff Fenster's podcast, Tarek El Moussa, a renowned real estate entrepreneur, shares his inspiring journey of triumph over adversity and how he achieved remarkable success in the industry.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Ideas

24 Money-Making Business and Side Hustle Ideas to Start in 2024

If you've been dreaming of becoming an entrepreneur, use this list of proven business ideas to make this the year that you finally launch a full-time business or side hustle.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'Each of You Will Be Receiving a Bonus': Mark Cuban Announces Massive Payout to Mavericks' Employees — Here's How Much

The billionaire sold his majority stake in the franchise last year — but said he plans to remain involved.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

If You Want Your Business to Last, Slow Down — 3 Ways To Prepare Your Company For The Long Haul

With persistence and luck, and by following these three strategies, your business can stay in the 25% of businesses that make it to 15 years in operation.

By Chris Savage
Health & Wellness

12 Factors That Are Fueling Your Workplace Mental Exhaustion

If you feel burnt out at work, consider how these twelve factors determine your recovery time.

By John Rampton
Starting a Business

The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer

What's your competitive edge? Leaders should continually ask what goals they want to achieve.

By Aytekin Tank