Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

White House on Crypto: More Oversight is Needed to Avoid 'Harming' Americans

The Biden administration's call for increased regulation comes amid a turbulent week for digital currencies.

By

During a press conference on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the Biden administration "has constantly maintained that, without proper oversight of cryptocurrencies, they risk harming everyday Americans."

Bloomberg | Getty Images
Founder and CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried

The White House's stance on crypto regulation comes during a particularly turbulent time for digital currency as the collapse of the cryptocurrency FTX unfolded earlier this week.

Related: 'I'm Sorry. That's The Biggest Thing.' Sam Bankman-Fried and Cryptoworld Lose Big in FTX Meltdown, Company Files For Bankruptcy.

"The most recent news further underscores these concerns and highlights why prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies is indeed needed," Jean-Pierre stated.

As FTX faces bankruptcy, the firm and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried are under extensive investigation about if clients' money was mishandled, Bloomberg reported. The probe is investigating the possibility that Bankman-Fried conducted a Ponzi scheme similar to that of Bernie Madoff by funneling clients' deposits into his hedge fund.

Related: Kevin Bacon Admits He Lost 'Most' of His Net Worth to Bernie Madoff's 'Too Good to Be True' Ponzi Scheme

The ramifications for investors could be catastrophic, which could be why the White House is determined to tighten regulations and oversight to avoid another FTX meltdown in the future.

Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to address the controversy, writing "I fucked up, and should have done better," before launching into a 22-part thread that concluded with "I sincerely apologize. We'll keep sharing updates as we have them."

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'I've Heard You Loud and Clear': Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Responds to Complaints About House Cleaning Chores and Cost Transparency

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

Amazon Rolls Out New Perk for Prime Members as Subscription Growth Slows

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More