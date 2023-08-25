'Low-key Embarrassed': Influencer Goes Viral for Eating Groceries While Shopping, Sparks Internet Debate Cecily Bauchmann couldn't resist a spicy salmon sushi roll while grocery shopping for her family.

By Emily Rella

We all know grocery shopping while hungry is not a well-advised idea since looking at food only increases our cravings.

But one TikToker is going viral for promoting eating while shopping—and thinks everyone should be doing it.

In a video, which has garnered over 4.3 million views, Cecily Bauchmann reveals she ate an order of spicy salmon sushi while perusing the aisles of her local grocery store, as she placed her groceries on the check-out conveyor belt and chatting with the clerk.

@cecilybauchmann OPENING FOOD IS A NORMAL THING AT THE GROCERY STORE K??✨#relatablemom #relatablemomlife #groceryshopping #groceryhaul #grocerystore ♬ original sound - Cecily Bauchmann

"I also opened this in the store," she tells the worker while holding up the empty sushi box, "I'm sorry I was so hungry!"

It appears she paid for the sushi after she put the box down with the other groceries being rung up.

Her quirky and somewhat controversial choice to eat a meal before she paid for it earned a mixed reaction from viewers.

"From time to time, it is just necessary," one viewer wrote in solidarity.

"I've done this with drinks so many times. I do it with snacks for my kids sometimes too," another explained. "I don't see anything wrong with it as long as you pay."

Others, however, were not as approving of Bauchmann's behavior.

"My mama never ever let us do this, and I get lowkey embarrassed when anyone I'm with does this," one woman said. "Didn't realize it was so normal."

"I have never in my life opened food in the store or even considered it," another said bluntly.

Related: Mark Cuban Shares His Hack for How to Get Cheaper Groceries

Bauchmann revealed on Instagram that she recently moved to Tennessee, which is currently amid its Grocery Tax Holiday that began on August 1 and will end on October 31, which exempts food and food ingredients from sales tax within that period.

There is no state law where it is illegal to consume groceries before a customer has paid for them — so long as they are paid for before the customer leaves the store.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Models

3 Crucial Lessons for Entrepreneurs Taking on Big and Complex Markets

For disruptors, success lies in taking the basics and blazing a different path with them.

By Dustin Lemick
Branding

How to Use Buy with Prime to Benefit Your Brand and Customers

Amazon's Buy with Prime gives sellers the best of both worlds, integrating Amazon's Prime benefits into their own brands' websites.

By Tyler Metcalf
Business News

Zillow Launches 1% Down Payment Mortgage Program Amid Housing Affordability Crisis

The initiative comes amid a nearly 40-year low in housing affordability.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Science & Technology

Block Spam Calls and Texts with This Top-Rated Tool

RoboKiller stops spam calls, and a three-year subscription is just $50 for Labor Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Dollar Tree CEO Says 'Elevated' Theft Is Affecting Profit Margins

Executives at Dollar Tree partially attributed the decline in the company's gross profit margin to instances of increased theft across its stores.

By Madeline Garfinkle