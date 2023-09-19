Want to Go Green? A New Study Says Full-Time Remote Workers Slash Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions By Half Hybrid employees, meanwhile, cut their emissions by a third.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • A recent study found that those working from home full-time can slash their greenhouse gas emissions by 54%.
  • However, it's not a net-zero solution, as increased emissions from social activities counteract some of the benefits.

Working remotely? You could be helping the environment.

A recent study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that those who work from home full-time generate less than half the greenhouse gas emissions than their office-based counterparts. Employees working exclusively from home in the U.S. were estimated to reduce their emissions by 54%, the study found.

Working remotely one day a week only resulted in a 2% emission decrease, largely due to increased non-commuting travel on remote workdays. On the other hand, those working remotely two to four days a week saw emissions reductions of up to 29% compared to on-site workers.

Related: 6 Meaningful Ways to Reduce Your Company's Carbon Footprint

The study analyzed various datasets, including Microsoft employee commuting and teleworking behavior, and was conducted by researchers from Cornell University and Microsoft. The primary contributors to emissions reduction among remote workers were decreased office energy use and fewer emissions from daily commutes.

While remote work has the potential to reduce carbon footprints, the study underscores the need for a balanced approach, carefully considering commuting patterns, energy consumption, vehicle ownership, and non-commute-related travel to fully maximize the environmental benefits of remote work.

"People say: 'I work from home, I'm net zero.' That's not true," Fengqi You of Cornell University, a report co-author, told The Guardian. "The net benefit for working remotely is positive but a key question is how positive. When people work remotely, they tend to spend more emissions on social activities."
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Climate Change Remote Workers carbon footprints green entrepreneur

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Katy Perry Sells Music Catalog For Hundreds of Millions—More Than Justin Bieber and Bob Dylan

The singer sold the rights to all five of her albums for $225 million to British-based Litmus Music, according to a new report.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

7 Questions Every Founder Should Ask Potential Investors

Investors ask a lot of questions, but you should also be interviewing them. Here's what to ask.

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Starbucks Faces $5 Million Dollar Lawsuit Alleging Its Fruit Refresher Drinks Don't Contain Any Actual Fruit

On Monday, a judge rejected Starbucks' attempt to dismiss nine out of the 11 claims in the proposed class action suit.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why Crypto is Back for Banks and Financial Institutions (and Why You Should Take Notice)

Crypto and blockchain products coming back down to earth has translated into heightened authentic interest from massive institutions that can take mass adoption to a new level.

By Ariel Shapira
Living

Chris Hemsworth Used to Bomb Auditions. Then This Mindset Shift Made Him a Movie Star, and the Founder of a $200 Million Startup.

The Australian actor won't let himself forget where he came from, and what the point of success is.

By Paul Kix
Marketing

These Are the Biggest Challenges Women Entrepreneurs Face (and What to Do)

The resistance to paying women-owned businesses fairly for their products and services is a significant hurdle contributing to economic disparities.

By Kate Isler