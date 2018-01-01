Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A 1-800 telephone call center is simply an answering service that caters to companies that sell products via mail order, classified advertising and infomercials. They rely on a 1-800 or toll-free line for incoming inquiries and product orders. Furthermore, a 1-800 telephone service can be operated right from a home office. Clients can call forward their toll-free lines to your office for after-hours inquiry, or you can establish toll-free lines and issue clients an extension number for their business and advertising activities. Establishing billing rates can be by way of charging clients a monthly fee for handling their toll-free lines or by each call received. The phone equipment needed to start this type of specialized communications business is costly, and as a method to reduce startup costs, consider purchasing secondhand telephone equipment capable of handling large incoming call volumes.