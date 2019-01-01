Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Above-ground pools have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. This is a business opportunity for the careful and innovative entrepreneurs who are prepared to invest both time and money into selling and installing above-ground pools. The first step that needs to be taken for this business start-up is to locate a manufacturer of above-ground pools and negotiate an exclusive distribution and installation agreement for a selected geographical area. Once that has been successfully achieved, the business can be advertised, promoted, and marketed utilizing all the traditional methods. Additional revenue can be gained by providing clients and above-ground pool owners with a pool maintenance service, as well as a pool dismantling and reinstallation service for customers relocating.

