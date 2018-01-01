Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all handypeople with a home based workshop; the time has never been better than now to start an antique furniture refinishing and repair business, as consumer demand has skyrocketed for antiques in a good state of repair. Once again, an antique furniture refinishing business can easily be operated right from a home based workshop. Finding customers for the service can be as easy as attending antique auctions and sales and handing out business cards to people who have just purchased an antique piece of furniture that requires repairs or refinishing. Additionally, the service can be marketed by establishing alliances with antique retailers who can either use your service or act as a referral for your service to their customers. Purchasing antiques in poor condition yourself, then refinishing and selling them for a profit can also generate additional income.