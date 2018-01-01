Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

An artist agent is the same as any other industry agent. You simply represent the talents or skills of an individual or group of individuals. Remuneration is by way of a commission charged on work sold; generally the commission rate is between 10 and 20 percent of the total selling value of the art. Why would an artist seek to be represented by an agent? There are many reasons why artists would need and require professional representation, including greater exposure and recognition, negotiation experience, privacy, marketing abilities, contacts and various other resources that may not be available to the artists themselves. If you are considering becoming an artists' agent, you will definitely need the aforementioned skills and have to be prepared to research the art industry in great depth. This type of business does have a very steep learning curve. With proper preparation, working as an artist agent can be a very rewarding profession, both financially and personally.