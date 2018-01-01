Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Barter and swap publications have become very popular in the past decade, as people seek more creative ways to get rid of items they do not want or need, and trade for useful items they'd like to have. Herein lies an outstanding opportunity to start a community barter and swap publication. The publication can be published on a bimonthly or monthly basis, and in addition to featuring thousands of barter and trade classified ads, the paper could also feature puzzles, games and facts on local history or trivia. Revenue can be generated in three ways: Distribute the paper for free and charge for the barter or swap advertisement; give the barter and swap advertisements away for free and charge for the paper; do not charge for the paper or the ads and sell display advertising space to local merchants.