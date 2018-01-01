Bicycle Safety Courses

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Thousands of children are seriously injured each year as a result of bicycling accidents. Most of these accidents and injuries could have been avoided had the children and parents attended a cycling safety instruction course. Here is your opportunity to not only start your own business, but also provide a service that can help prevent needless cycling accidents involving children. A bicycle safety instruction service can be initiated on a shoestring budget and operated on a year-round basis using all of the latest bicycling safety methods and equipment. The total investment cost to get you going will be under a $1,000 including marketing and promotional material, as well as bicycle safety equipment. In terms of an operating location, a roped off section of a mall parking lot would be ideal in the summer, and an indoor school gymnasium or a recreation center would be great for wintertime classes. In both cases you will be required to get permission and possibly pay a small amount of rent. Also incorporate bicycle repairs and maintenance tips into your cycling safety course as this can be used as a terrific marketing tool.

