Studies have shown that although consumers are drinking less alcohol, their tastes are becoming more discriminating. As a result, microbrews are becoming more and more popular. In a brew pub, you can brew your own beer right on the premises. In a beer bar, you can offer a large selection of different types of beer, including microbrews produced elsewhere. It's often easier to get a liquor license for a brewpub or beer bar than a full-scale liquor license, since you don't need a fully stocked liquor bar. Another benefit to owning a beer bar or brewpub is men drink beer more often than any other alcoholic beverage, which can translate into a profitable business for you. Most brewpubs only sell their own beer options on tap (draft beer), with a few selections of bottled beer options, too. Since you are creating you own product in the brewpub, you also have the ability to control what you make and sell--from quality to quantity. Beer bars tend to have lower startup costs, which can often mean obtaining a less expensive, fixed-price license from your state government. Keep in mind most states don't put any limits on the number of beer and wine licenses they issue. However, most restrict liquor licenses based on the population of your particular county.

The Market

When creating your sports bar concept, keep in mind the people you'd like as customers. Contact the local chamber of commerce or SBA to get information on age, gender, income level, marital status, and political and religious affiliations of your target market. Once you've established your bar, how can you get the neighborhood to come? Generate word-of-mouth buzz through direct-mail campaigns, developing a Web site or getting involved in community events and charity functions.

Needed Equipment

Once you have your location selected and have gotten the necessary licenses, you will need to decide how to layout your bar and what equipment you'll need, including: glassware, compartment sinks, glass racks, taps and dispending systems for beer and soft drinks, cooler for beer kegs, freezer, ice bins, ice machine, ice pick, ice scoops, dishwasher, storage cabinets and display shelves. You will also need kitchen equipment for the snacks and sandwiches you're offering, and machines for making coffee drinks. If you are running a brewpub, you will need the necessary brewing equipment.

