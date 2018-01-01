Bronze Baby Shoes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Preserving baby shoes, toys, keepsakes or soothers, a bronzing service is a surefire winner. Low investment, low overhead, and little competition means big profits for you. To get started in a bronzing service you will need to invest a small amount of money into equipment and samples, but that's about it. Start by simply producing samples of your bronzing work and locate the sample items in every baby or child-related store in your community. Provide the retailers with order forms, bags, and name tags for the items to be bronzed. The retailers' customers will simply drop off the items they want bronzed and pick up the items from the same retailer a week later. In exchange for the retailer providing this service for you, give them a 35 percent commission of the total sale. Of course, you will also need to provide the retailer with a sales price list. There should be no problem in getting retailers onboard as they're not required to buy or warehouse any inventory for you.