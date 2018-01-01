Buffet-Only Restaurant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

One price, all-you-can-eat buffet-style restaurants have become extremely popular with the budget-minded dinning crowd. Unlike a typical restaurant, a buffet restaurant has one major benefit for the operator--shorter work hours. Typically, buffet restaurants cater to lunch and supper diners and do not open until 11 a.m. and are closed by 9 p.m. Based on volume, a buffet restaurant can be very profitable, as often the operating overheads are much lower than similarly-sized restaurants, simply due to the fact that fewer employees are required to run the business. Additionally, wholesale food items can also be purchased for lower cost based on volume buying, which adds up to beefed up profits.