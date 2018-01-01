Business Plan Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Did you know that a recent survey of new business owners revealed that less than 25 percent of the 250 owners surveyed had created a business plan for their new venture? When asked why they hadn't created a business plan for their new venture, the No. 1 reason given by the business owners was simply that they didn't know hot to create one. Approximately 700,000 new businesses are started each year in the U.S., and this creates an outstanding opportunity for the ingenious and determined entrepreneur to capitalize by starting a business that creates business plans for the owners of new ventures. Marketing this type of specialized service will take some clever planning, in terms of promoting the service and getting work out. However, consider the following marketing methods: Join local business associations and attend networking meetings to promote your service; attempt to obtain a list of all new applicants for business licenses through your local business service center; and build alliances with business training schools to market your services to the students.