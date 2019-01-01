Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Millions of people around the world enjoy canoeing as an outdoor recreational sport. A business that manufactures wooden canoe and kayak paddles can be established right from a homebased garage workshop, and requires only a small investment into woodworking equipment to get going. The canoe paddles can be sold on a wholesale basis to recreation retail stores, as well as directly to consumers by displaying the paddles for sale at outdoor and recreation trade shows. Additional revenues for this type of manufacturing business can also be gained by manufacturing and selling related canoe and kayak products such as yokes, canoe replacement seats, and custom wood gunnel trim kits.

Categories