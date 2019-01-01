Carpet Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Not unlike siding sales and installations, carpet sales and installations have been going strong for more than 50 years. The main requirement for this type of home improvement business startup is to have the ability to properly install carpeting or have access to qualified installers. To be competitive in this industry and keep your overheads low, your best bet may be to stay away from a traditional carpet and flooring showroom and stick to a mobile showroom via your installation van. The business is very inexpensive to set in motion, and you can expect to make a comfortable living once you've established a client base and referral network.

The Market

Your customers will be people looking to replace old carpet or install new carpet.

