Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Millions of catalogs are designed and produced each year in the U.S., and securing just a small portion of this very lucrative market can make you rich. The key to success in this industry is not to have all the skills required to produce the catalogs yourself, but to have excellent marketing skills and a good contact base of professionals who can assist in the creation and production of the catalogs from start to finish. In terms of marketing the service, you first must produce sample catalogs to act as a marketing tools. The next step would be to simply show potential customers the sample catalogs whenever and wherever possible. Additionally, join local business associations in your community, as the members of these associations can be a great source of business for your service or as a referral source to lead you to potential business.