Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you want to start an advertising business that helps local charities raise much needed funding, while building a profitable business for yourself? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that organizes community charity events like golf tournaments and craft sales. The charities would receive all event admission fees while you would retain advertising revenues generated by selling advertising spaces in the event's program as well as promotional items such as event hats and T-shirts. The key to success is to build alliances with well-recognized charities in the community, as well as ensuring the events are well promoted and fun for all in attendance.

Categories