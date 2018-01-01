Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Purchasing an enclosed trailer or delivery step van that can be converted into a chuck wagon is the first step toward starting your own mobile restaurant business. Chuck wagons, or mobile food concessions, are everywhere and initiating this type of business venture is easy. As mentioned, you can purchase an enclosed trailer or step van and convert it into a food concession on wheels by equipping it with commercial restaurant equipment such as fryers and grills. Or you can purchase a mobile concession truck that has been professionally designed and constructed. Typical chuck wagon menus include french fries, hamburgers and hot dogs. One of the best aspects about starting this business is it offers flexibility in terms of operating hours and location. Good locations include outdoor auction sales, parades, beaches, fairs, parks, sporting events or any other busy community event. You will need to acquire a vendor's permit and health board certificate to operate. The profit potential is outstanding as it isn't uncommon for mobile food concessions to generate sales of $1,000 per day or more in the right location.