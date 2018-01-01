Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The main focus of this business enterprise is to personalize children's coloring books. The equipment requirements and approach to marketing are very similar to that of the story time book venture. However, an additional marketing technique that can be employed is to design a retail sales kiosk and locate the kiosk in a busy community mall on weekends. This kind of retail location will enable you to personalize and sell the coloring books right on site. Remember, do not limit your ability to generate revenue. With specialized printing equipment you can also produce children's 'u-color-it posters,' restaurant placemats, and even specialty greeting cards, all of which can also be sold via the sales kiosk to increase revenues and profits.