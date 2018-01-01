Commercial Real Estate Guide

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Creating a monthly publication that features commercial real estate for sale or lease is a terrific home based desktop publishing business to put into action. In addition to commercial real estate listings, the paper can also include business and franchise opportunity advertisements. Advertising clients can include commercial real estate agents and brokers, property development companies and franchise and business opportunity companies. Securing revenue for the monthly paper can be accomplished two ways. The first is to charge consumers to purchase the paper through retail distribution channels or by print or electronic subscription. Selling the commercial real estate advertising space to agents and brokers will create a second stream of revenue.