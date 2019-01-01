Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Educating yourself about the laws of commercial real estate leases and contracts can really pay off, especially if you apply this newfound knowledge and become a commercial leasing agent. A commercial leasing agent service can be set in motion for less than $10,000, and can return as much as $100,000 per year in income. The main focus of this enterprise is to source buildings, stores and offices to list for lease, and find suitable tenants to occupy these locations. In exchange for your services you charge the landlord of the building one month's rent as your fee, or leasing commission. Should another real estate or leasing agent be involved in the transaction, you would simply split the fee with that person or company. Commercial leasing is very straightforward, but you'll still want to extensively research the topic as well as check local regulations in terms of the legalities of becoming a leasing agent in your community.

The Market

People looking for residential or commercial property to rent or own

